▶️ Deschutes County board declares drought emergency

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing drought Wednesday.
According to county documents, the overall precipitation for the water year is at 80% — the sixth straight year of below-average precipitation..
RELATED: Kotek declares Jefferson, Crook County drought emergencies
RELATED: Oregon secretary of state warns of ‘water insecurity,’ urges action
Last week, Gov. Tina Kotek announced a drought emergency declaration for Crook and Jefferson Counties. The board of commissioners declaration requests that she do the same for Deschutes County.
You can read the declaration below.DC Drought Declaration 2023