▶️ Deschutes County board declares drought emergency

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing drought Wednesday.

According to county documents, the overall precipitation for the water year is at 80% — the sixth straight year of below-average precipitation..

Last week, Gov. Tina Kotek announced a drought emergency declaration for Crook and Jefferson Counties. The board of commissioners declaration requests that she do the same for Deschutes County.

You can read the declaration below.