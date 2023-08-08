▶️ DCSO: Deputy placed on leave pending criminal and internal investigations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that one of its deputies has been placed on administrative leave, facing both an internal affairs and a criminal investigation. It comes three months after the same deputy was stripped of his detective status and suspended over a separate incident last summer.

DCSO said Monday that Deputy Kyle Pettit was placed on leave on April 20, pending the outcome of the investigations. The criminal probe is being handled by Oregon State Police.

Any information about the newly announced criminal investigation will come from OSP or the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, DCSO said. If the internal investigation finds any policies were violated, personnel action will be determined at that time.

The announcement did not go into specifics about why Pettit was under the new investigations. But Sgt. Jason Wall confirmed to Central Oregon Daily News that it is separate from an incident from June 2022 that Pettit has already been disciplined for.

That previous incident was outlined in a May 10 document filed by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

“During the late evening hours of June 5, 2022, while off-duty, Deputy Kyle Pettit was consuming alcoholic beverages at the South Side Pub in Bend, Oregon,” the description of findings reads. “At one point, the bartender refused to serve him more alcohol. In response, Deputy Pettit showed the bartender his Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office identification, told her he was a deputy sheriff, and that he was presently working — all in hopes that she would serve him more alcohol. After being cut off by the bartender, the cook observed Deputy Pettit urinating on an electrical box outside the back door of the establishment.”

The policy violations in the document include the law enforcement code of ethics, conduct unbecoming, dishonesty, integrity and official misconduct.

According to the May 10 document, Pettit lost his position as a detective and was reassigned to the patrol division. He was also suspended for one day without pay. He faced two more days of suspension if he had another policy violation before May 10, 2024.