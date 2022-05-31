by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

All open debris burning in areas covered by Bend Fire and Rescue and Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 will be prohibited starting Wednesday. Campfires are still allowed, but Bend Fire and Rescue says that could change later this summer.

Outdoor debris burning is already banned year-round in the Bend city limits. Recreational fires, campfires and warming fires are still allowed, the fire department says, but people are asked to take extra precautions. And such fires could be closed for weather or hazardous conditions.

No open fires are allowed in the City of Bend or on any Deschutes County or Oregon Department of Transportation-owned land.

Bend Fire and Rescue urges people to check the burn information line at 541-322-6335 for any changes to the outdoor burning policy. Burn regulations are also available online at www.bendoregon.gov/burninginfo. An app with updating burning information is available for download at www.publicfiresafety.com.