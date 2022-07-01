by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

COVID-19 is not going away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Deschutes County into the high risk category for transmission.

Crook and Jefferson are also in the high risk category.

The CDC said there are 872 cases in Deschutes County. Crook County has 125 cases and Jefferson has 86 cases.

Health officials don’t expect the risk of transmission to lower in the coming days, particularly as visitors flock to Central Oregon for the Fourth of July.

“With the holiday weekend and lots of travel and fun things to do the chances of less transmission in the next couple of weeks is probably low, just because behavioral changes is not likely even with an announcement like this,” said Emily Horton with Deschutes County COVID Response and Recovery.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors or in crowded places, stay up to date on vaccines and, if you test positive, stay home.