Deschutes Co. Corrections Deputy arrested for assaulting stepson

A Deschutes County Corrections Deputy was arrested Saturday night for allegedly assaulting his teenage stepson during a family dispute, according to the Bend Police Department.

According to Lt. Clint Burleigh with Bend Police, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic dispute between Bend resident Blair Belding and his 15-year-old stepson at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

DCSO deputies asked Bend Police to conduct the investigation. Police determined that on Saturday night, family members at Belding’s house got into an argument and Belding caused minor injuries to the stepson, Burleigh said.

Belding was arrested on charges of assault and strangulation and lodged at the Jefferson County Jail. DCSO placed Belding on administrative leave as a result of the investigation, according to Sergeant William Bailey.