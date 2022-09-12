▶️ COPY program, to help children of incarcerated parents, seeks volunteers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s a program dedicated to helping kids who have a parent in jail.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’S Office is offering a class to prepare volunteers for its Central Oregon Partnerships For Youth (COPY) program.

It helps kids by creating a mentoring relationship to support and provide assistance.

Volunteers must pass a background check, be at least 21 years old and attend a free training and orientation on Sept. 24.

“To give people a perspective on what the work looks like,” said Bob Moore with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. “So we’ll spend some time talking about our program policies. One of our current volunteers is going to come and talk about their experience in our program. We’re going to talk about the impact incarceration has on kids and families, what that looks like, and how those kids sometimes are responding differently to things.”

Click this link to learn more or call 541-388-6651.