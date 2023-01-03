Program helping children of jailed parents holds volunteer training this month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office program that puts mentors with children of incarcerated parents is looking for volunteers to train later this month.

Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth (COPY) matches volunteers with children in Bend, Redmond, Sisters or LaPine that share similar interests and activities. The volunteers commit to spending a few hours a week together for a minimum of one year.

The training happens on January 14 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. DCSO says the class covers program policies, Q&A from a current volunteer, how to establish a mentor relationship, the impact incarceration has on families, communication skills, and the stages of a mentoring relationship.

DCSO says some common activities include biking, community festivals and events, playing in the park, educational assistance, reading at the library, swimming, snowshoeing, arts programs, sports programs and more.

Advanced registration is required and volunteers must undergo a background check.

To start the application process, fill out the COPY​ Volunteer​ Application and Supplemental​ Questions and mail, email or fax them to the COPY office. If you have problems downloading these documents, contact the COPY office.

Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth (COPY)

63333 West Highway 20

Bend, Oregon 97703