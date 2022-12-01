Deschutes County Commissioners prepare to make decision on psilocybin land-use

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Psilocybin manufacturing and service centers were voted down in all Central Oregon except unincorporated Deschutes County.

“Voters of Deschutes County overwhelmingly said that they believe in the promise of these therapies for a range of mental health and behavioral health challenges,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang.

With more than 100,000 votes on the measure, it passed by receiving 56% of the votes.

Before the November 8th decision, the planning commission held public hearing meetings to help provide commissioners with a land-use recommendation.

“So that is what they have to send the board of commissioners now is a slightly broader range of opportunities and options for where and when psilocybin treatment could be available,” said Chang.

The board of commissioners held two public hearing meetings on the land-use of psilocybin.

One on the 21st of November and the second on Wednesday.

The board of commissioners is hoping to have the first reading on December 14th and have time, place, and manner regulations implemented before applications start coming in at the start of the new year.

“(or) Any applications for a service center or psilocybin production facility would essentially come into our land use system and be compared to similar uses.”