by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three people so far are challenging Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang for his seat.

Chang is back on the ballot, running for re-election. Joining him are Samuel Facey, Rob Imhoff and Judy Trego.

This is the first commissioner race in which all candidates are running for a non-partisan seat.

The primary election is May 16.

