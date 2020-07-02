Deschutes County celebrates opening of new stabilization center

Deschutes County Officials celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited Stabilization Center Wednesday morning.

The center opened in June, but it was officially recognized with a ribbon cutting attended by those who have worked for the last several years to make it a reality.

“It’s a good day, and I think it’s a promising day for people that have had — shall we say — unrewarding or difficult interaction with the law enforcement or justice system,” Dr. George Conway, the director of Deschutes County Public Health, said.

The center is designed to help those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Instead of jail or the hospital, police can bring someone to the center to received needed services.