Deschutes Co. sheriff proposes camping ordinance with time, place restrictions

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson is proposing a new homeless camping ordinance limiting where and for how long someone could stay on public lands.

Nelson presented his proposal — which he describes as a work in progress — the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Wednesday. The two key elements are:

No unauthorized camping within one mile of private property or urban growth boundaries

A two-week limit to camp at any particular location. After that, campers must move at least 2 1/2 miles away.

“This is a crucial component to the sheriff’s office ability to guide individuals to resources while enforcing the rule of law. On the executive branch of government, it’s my job to enforce the rules and everybody is accountable to those rules,” Nelson said.

Nelson and the sheriff’s office cited fire response as one of the reasons for the proposal. The office noted several fires on China Hat Road, including one on April 2022 that was 200 yards away from a home. The sheriff’s office said putting a buffer between camps and private property could give firefighters time to get out to remote locations to battle a fire.

The office also cited last month’s incident in which two homeless campers allegedly confronted employees at Lost Tracks Golf Course off China Hat Road. It came after driving range balls ended up going over the net into an area where people camp.

Commissioner Phil Chang expressed reservations, saying such a plan should come as part of a larger effort to reduce homelessness in the region and provide those people with alternatives.

“We need to define where and when people can camp in the context of an overall comprehensive solution that also diverts people out of homelessness in order for us to actually make any progress in our community,” Chang said. “The cost of not doing that is that you will continue to have to deploy substantial Human Resources to respond to the kinds of incidents that you are finding — China Hat Road or the next place where those people get shuffled to.”

Nelson disagreed, saying the step can be taken now.

“If we delay and wait until we have a solution to homelessness, we will never get there,” Nelson said.

Chang also asked about potential legal challenges and costs the county might incur with due to the ordinance. Nelson countered that the legal challenges could also come if there is a loss of property or life if the county does nothing.

Wednesday’s presentation was just a proposal. Nothing was voted on.

