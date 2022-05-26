by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A mountain biker from Switzerland who got lost after having to evade a mountain lion near Broken Top Wednesday was rescued by Deschutes County Search and Rescue (SAR). But the agency’s ARGO tracked vehicle got stuck in the snow in the process.

It happened in the area of Forest Service Roads 370 and 380

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said 911 received a call from the rider just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 56-year-old Swiss man left the trail that was covered in deep, soft snow to avoid the mountain lion. He lost track of where he was and called for help.

Two SAR volunteers took the ARGO and found the rider just before 8 p.m. They gave the man a ride out, but the ARGO became trapped in the snow and couldn’t be winched out.

Three more SAR volunteers went out and snowmobiles were brought in and they eventually reached the ARGO.

“After reaching the ARGO team both teams worked diligently to free the stuck ARGO,” Deputy Donny Patterson said in a statement.

It was 2 a.m. Thursday before everyone got out and were able to return the rider to his vehicle at the Cascade Lakes Visitors Center.

SEE ALSO: Steelhead, bass, salmon fishing closures on Deschutes River this summer

SEE ALSO: Riverside campfires not allowed at these BLM locations starting June 1

SEE ALSO: 3 trail segments near Phil’s Trailhead closing to remove vegetation

SEE ALSO: No parking, camping fees at Oregon State Parks June 4