▶️ Deschutes County bird flu quarantine zone expands to Redmond, fairgrounds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The fourth confirmed bird flu case in Deschutes County this year has led the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) to expand the previous quarantine zone into Redmond, including the fairgrounds.

The expansion comes less than two weeks before the start of the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo.

The latest case, confirmed on July 19, involves approximately 40 chickens and ducks. It is the ninth confirmed case in Oregon of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture humanely euthanized the chickens and ducks on the property, ODA said. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

RELATED: Bend under bird flu quarantine; Risk to humans low

RELATED: Bird flu could halt Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo poultry barn

ODA said there is no public health concern. It reminds people that avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, so those are safe to eat. But it’s always important to properly cook those items, regardless.

The regional quarantine includes the city of Bend and much of the surrounding area. This new confirmed case expands that zone into Redmond. Here is an online map of the quarantine zone where users can input their address to see where they fall.

What affect will this have on the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo which starts August 3?

“ODA’s State Veterinarian, Dr. Ryan Scholz says surveillance will not be done before the county fair begins but he is working with Deschutes County 4-H on a plan that will allow participants to exhibit and sell market birds but a show for breeding birds it is not possible during fair this year,” the Oregon Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

Watch our previous coverage below about the potential effect of a bird flu quarantine on the poultry barn at the fair