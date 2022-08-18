Deschutes County bird flu quarantine lifted

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The bird flu quarantine in Deschutes County has been lifted.

The Oregon Department Of Agriculture made the announcement after the last confirmed case was reported last month.

Poultry owners are still encouraged to protect their birds.

ODA reports all six cases in the county included backyard birds interacting with wild water fowl.

There have been 11 confirmed cases in the state so far.

If you have backyard birds that appear sick or died from a respiratory or neurological disease, call 503-986-4711.