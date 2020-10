Deschutes County residents should start seeing their ballots in the mail this week.

Security was extremely tight Wednesday as pallets of ballots made their way to the main post office in Bend, escorted by Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship.

Ballots are due back filled out and signed by 8 p.m. on November 3rd.

Postmarks don’t count, so if you can’t get it in the mail by October 27th, you should take it to an official county drop site.