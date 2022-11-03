▶️ Deschutes County Rescue Ranch saves livestock animals from neglect

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Livestock Rescue and Shelter takes in animals whether they are strays or at the heart of a criminal investigation.

One resident of the ranch is Dory, an Arabian horse that was rescued from neglect. A grand total of 80 horses were seized from authorities in Dory’s neglect case.

“She loves people,” Field Technician for Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Mariya Leufven said. “So even though she was apart of that neglect case, that has not stopped her from enjoying the company of people.”

Horses aren’t the only animals on the ranch. Leufven says there are about eight horses, five pigs, a few sheep and some goats. And there are lots of birds including a rooster, a peahen, different kinds of ducks and a turkey.

Leufven says all of the animals are relaxed and happy on the ranch. A far cry of what many of them experienced as strays or victims of neglect.

“Here we offer a very relaxed lifestyle,” Leufven said. “We just let them get back to being healthy. They’re very relaxed. This is just a retreat.”

Leufven says most of the animals on the ranch are up for adoption, excluding some animals that still need to be evaluated. If you’re interested in adopting any of these animals, you can find more information here.