Permits for Deschutes County ADUs opens Dec. 1 after new rules adopted

Owners of some properties in Deschutes County will be able to apply for accessory dwelling unit (ADU) permits starting Dec. 1. It comes after the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners passed new rules Wednesday to allow ADUs in certain unincorporated areas.

Deschutes County says not all properties will be eligible for ADUs. Based on state and local ordinances, rural ADUs are subject to additional development standards compared to typical residential projects.

To qualify for an ADU:

The property must be located in a rural residential zoned area (*RR10, MUA10, UAR10, SR 2 1/2, & WTZ Zones)

In most unincorporated areas of the County, the property must be at least two acres. In Southern Deschutes County, the property must be at least five acres.

The ADU is limited to 900 square feet of useable floor space (*excludes attached garage areas, porches, and decks)

The county says a full list of zoning standards and permitting requirements can be found at www.deschutes.org/adu

A public information session is set for Nov. 30 for anyone interested in learning more about rural ADUs. It will be at the Barnes and Sawyer Room of the Deschutes Services Center, 1300 NW Wall Street, in Bend from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. RSVP at the following link to attend in-person since space will be limited: https://DeschutesCountyADUInfo.eventbrite.com

Those who cannot attend in person will also have a chance to attend virtually.

For general questions concerning ADU development, contact the Deschutes County Planning Division: