Deschutes County adds 18 new COVID cases; 331 reported statewide

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 331 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 15,713.

Deschutes County reported 18 new cases sending its overall total to 405; 265 patients have recovered.

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 16 COVID patients, the highest count since the onset of the pandemic.

Five of the patients are in ICU and three are on ventilators.

Crook County is reporting 29 cases as of Thursday. Jefferson County’s new cases bring its total to 222.

Two more Oregonians have died from the disease, which brings the state’s total to 273.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (18), Douglas (13), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (13), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (5), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (39), Morrow (4), Multnomah (77), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (39), Wasco (6), Washington (33), and Yamhill (4).

OHA updates new modeling showing need to stay the course

OHA updated its bi-weekly modeling report today, showing various trajectories for COVID-19.

The modeling presents three scenarios:

If the current transmission rate continues, new daily infections would rise steadily over the next four weeks to around 1,600 infections a day by Aug. 13, with 27 hospitalizations.

If transmission decreased by 10 percentage points from current rates, the estimated number of new infections would decrease over time to 600 infections a day by Aug. 13 with 17 hospitalizations.

Finally, a pessimistic scenario, in which transmission increases by 10 percentage points from the current rates, shows 2,300 new daily infections by Aug. 13 with 46 hospitalizations.

The projections show the need for Oregonians to continue to wear face coverings, stay six feet apart and limit the size of social gatherings to bend the curve again. These actions, along with the recent measures put in place by Gov. Kate Brown, will make a difference in the course of COVID-19 in our state.