Deschutes County to cover abortion care for employees due to passage of HB 2002

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Board of Commissioners has approved the changes to the 2024 county employee benefits plan to cover abortion care.

Last year, Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to exclude abortion services unless in the case of rape, incest or a pregnancy that endangers the health of a mother.

Oregon House Bill 2002, which passed earlier this year, guaranteed access to abortion services and included language closing what some saw as a loophole counties could use to exclude such procedures.

“I’m supportive of following the state law as required,” DeBone said. “This is that kind of lighting rod issue that can really get some people going. House Bill 2002 really put this in place very specifically.

The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the changes.

RELATED: Knopp reacts to end of Oregon Senate walkout; abortion and gun bills pass

RELATED: Deschutes County Medical Reserve Corps equipping volunteers for any disaster