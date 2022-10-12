‘Deschutes County 2040’ seeks input on rural future: Here’s how to participate

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With the population of Deschutes County growing, a set of open houses is planned to teach the community about future plans that are being made to deal with that growth, particularly in rural areas.

The Deschutes County 2040 project is a comprehensive plan to address the growing population and directing funding for projects in the county over the next 20 years.

The comprehensive plan on the 2040 project website targets six areas:

Livability Reinforcing and strengthening the livability of the rural county in coordination with its four cities in the face of rapid growth.

Rural Development Balancing economic growth and housing opportunities while limiting impacts to farm land, forest lands, and the rural character of areas outside of city limits. Natural Hazards Addressing increasingly volatile weather events and their impacts, in particular wildfire and flooding events. Water Addressing water supply declines and issues for both residential and agricultural uses. Growth Management Ensuring coordination between planning for growth and needed infrastructure. Tourism Balancing economic benefits of tourism with access to and quality of recreation experiences and resources for County residents.

The goal is to get input early from the public and officials are specifically looking for feedback from residents in the rural parts of the county.

“So we’re hoping to get as much community input as we can right now on the key issues, goals and challenges facing the county today and in the future. And then we’ll use that information throughout this project to draft, you know, solutions to those issues,” said Descutes County Senior Planner Nicole Mardell.

The open houses will be held on these dates. You’re asked to register online.

October 19, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Bend

Deschutes County Service Center – Barnes and Sawyer Room

1300 Northwest Wall Street

Register

October 20, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. — Sisters

Sisters High School – Lecture Room

1700 McKinney Butte Road

Register

October 24, 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. — Sunriver

SHARC – Benham Hall

57250 Overlook Road

Register

October 25, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. — Redmond

Redmond City Hall

411 Southwest 9th Street

Register

This is also an online survey that you can find at the Deschutes County 2040 website. You can also sign up there for a mailing list to receive updates.