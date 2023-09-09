▶️ Deschutes County 2040 draft plan released; Public asked for feedback

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s been more than a year in the making. The draft version of the Deschutes County 2040 Comprehensive Plan was unveiled Thursday, providing a potential framework for land use and planning in rural Deschutes County for the next two decades.

The county says the plan, which was developed after talking with community members and technical experts, will apply to private land in Deschutes County outside of urban growth boundaries.

The draft can be found here. The public is invited to review it and provide feedback to Deschutes County staff ahead of the public hearing phase of the project.

The first public hearing will be Thursday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m. and will be in front of the Deschutes County Planning Commission. Participants can attend in person at 1300 NW Wall Street in the Deschutes County Service Center – Barnes and Sawyer Rooms. They can also watch on Zoom More details will appear at www.deschutes.org/2040 closer to the hearing.

Written comments can also be submitted via email to deschutes2040@deschutes.org.

The Planning Commission will make a recommendation on adoption after the hearing.

Another public hearing will be held before the Board of County Commissioners in early 2024.