Deschutes Co. woman dies from COVID complications; OHA reports 1,586 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, including a 91-year-old Deschutes County woman, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 1,123.

The Deschutes County woman tested positive on November 22nd and died at her home. The date of her death has not yet been determined. She had underlying conditions.

OHA also reported 1,586 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 89,838.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (30), Clackamas (101), Clatsop (13), Columbia (26), Coos (10), Crook (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (47), Douglas (20), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (10), Jackson (60), Jefferson (52), Josephine (14), Klamath (38), Lake (2), Lane (117), Lincoln (7), Linn (58), Malheur (26), Marion (153), Morrow (14), Multnomah (400), Polk (30), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (31), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (247), Yamhill (35).

According to the OHA, 95% of the new and presumptive cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Deschutes County has reported 3,015 cases and 16 deaths; 1,001 patients have recovered as of Wednesday, the latest data available.

Crook County has reported 315 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,0865 cases and 11 deaths.

The 52 cases reported there Thursday is a single-day record.

St. Charles reported Thursday it had 39 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and four are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 576, which is four fewer than Wednesday. There are 127 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is five fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times.

The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

OHA updates guidance for quarantine

The updates to the new OHA guidance for quarantine follow the new CDC guidance.

A person who has been exposed to the virus will need to quarantine if they have spent more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period in close proximity (less than 6 feet away) with an infected individual. Quarantine means keeping someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others.

If a person has been near someone with COVID-19 they should stay home and at least 6 feet away from everyone, including the people they live with, for 14 days.

A 14-day quarantine is the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others. If the person has not had any symptoms, they may consider ending quarantine early:

After 10 days, without any testing, or

After seven days, if they have had a negative result from an antigen or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that was administered less than 48 hours before they end quarantine.

If they choose to shorten their quarantine period, there is a small chance they may spread the disease to others post-quarantine so it is critical that they continue monitoring their symptoms for 14 days.

If the person does develop symptoms, they should continue to avoid contact with others and call their healthcare provider to discuss testing.

There were no updates to the isolation guidelines.