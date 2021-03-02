Deschutes Co. woman dies from COVID complications; cases down 6 straight weeks

Deschutes County COVID cases declined again last week, marking six straight weeks with falling virus numbers.

County health reported 105 cases last week, down from 135 the previous week.

And the trend could continue; the county has reported just 16 cases so far this week.

The weekly case count in Deschutes County peaked at 454 in late November.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county reported 1,644 active cases – that’s one in 120 residents; 4,258 patients have recovered.

Overall, the county has reported 5,962 cases and 60 deaths.

The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported a 91-year-old Deschutes County woman died Feb. 16th after testing positive late last month. She had underlying conditions.

Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday 13 COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,225.

The OHA reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 156,037.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 36,138

Crook County: 3,165

Jefferson County: 3,933

Today, OHA reported that 10,911 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,894 doses were administered on March 1 and 7,017 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 1.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 997,448 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,244,505 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported 12 COVID patients; none are in the ICU.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 149, which is 17 more than yesterday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

First case of P.1 variant detected in Oregon

OHA was notified yesterday that a person in Oregon, identified as a Douglas County resident, has tested positive with the variant COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in Brazil.

This is the first identification in Oregon of the Brazil variant strain, also called strain P.1. The individual has known travel history prior to testing positive. The individual has worked closely with the local health department and has followed public health recommendations for self-isolating.