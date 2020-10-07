Deschutes Co. woman dies from COVID complications; 305 new cases reported statewide

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, including a 69-year-old Deschutes County woman, raising the state’s death toll to 583.

The woman tested positive on Aug. 26 and died Oct. 5 at St. Charles in Bend. She had underlying conditions.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 305 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 35,634.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (22), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Crook (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Jackson (21), Jefferson (1), Josephine (6), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (1), Linn (31), Malheur (5), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (3), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (26) and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has reported 938 cases and 13 deaths; 807 patients have recovered as of Tuesday, the latest data available.

Crook County has reported 65 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 568 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles reported Wednesday it has four COVID patients and one is in the ICU.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 42 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.

New Season Foods Company outbreak at 20 cases

An outbreak of 20 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at New Season Foods Company in Washington County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on Sept. 23, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

COVID-19 outbreak at Oregon State Hospital at 20 cases

An outbreak of 20 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Oregon State Hospital in Marion County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on July 13, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with Oregon State Hospital to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

COVID-19 workplace outbreak at 21 cases

An outbreak of 21 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at McDonald’s (245 Barnett Rd, Medford) in Jackson County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on Sept.6, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

COVID-19 outbreak at correctional facility at 41 cases

An outbreak of 41 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Oregon State Correctional Institution in Marion County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on Sept. 28, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the correctional facility to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.