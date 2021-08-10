Deschutes Co. woman among 9 new COVID deaths; hospitalizations reach record high

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,912, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Oregon’s 2,905th COVID-19 associated death is a 99-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 9 at her home. She had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 2,329 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 232,436.

The 2,329 cases reported today include new cases that were reported to some counties over the weekend.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (33), Benton (17), Clackamas (145), Clatsop (12), Columbia (6), Coos (73), Crook (20), Curry (55), Deschutes (132), Douglas (122), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (7), Jackson (267), Jefferson (8), Josephine (117), Klamath (46), Lake (3), Lane (199), Lincoln (34), Linn (81), Malheur (31), Marion (313), Morrow (16), Multnomah (141), Polk (41), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (102), Union (17), Wallowa (8), Wasco (42), Washington (128) and Yamhill (79).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,300 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 3,132 doses were administered on Aug. 9 and 2,168 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 9.

The seven-day running average is now 5,345 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,697,675 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,799,466 first and second doses of Moderna and 186,279 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,526,326 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,335,892 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,051,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,325,860 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 635, which is 60 more than yesterday. This is the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients that Oregon has recorded to date.

“The number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients has surpassed the previous pandemic high set back in November. This is alarming and an urgent call to action if you have not yet been vaccinated. All three COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective in preventing severe COVID-19 infection leading to hospitalization. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 and to keep the virus from spreading among our loved ones, our friends and neighbors and our communities,” said Patrick Allen, Director of Oregon Public Health Authority.

Additionally, there are 164 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 16 more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.