Deschutes Co. woman among 7 new COVID deaths; 529 cases statewide

There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon – including a Deschutes County woman – raising the state’s death toll to 2,031, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The 92-year-old woman tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 529 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 147,932.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (20), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (9), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (5), Douglas (16), Grant (1), Harney (18), Hood River (10), Jackson (19), Jefferson (5), Josephine (20), Klamath (9), Lake (13), Lane (39), Lincoln (1), Linn (9), Malheur (1), Marion (54), Morrow (3), Multnomah (78), Polk (19), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (29), Union (5), Wallowa (9), Wasco (7), Washington (40) and Yamhill (11).

This is the second day in a row Deschutes County has reported fewer than 10 cases.

Deschutes County has reported 5,577 cases and 48 deaths. There are currently 2,218 active cases – that’s one in 89 residents; 3,311 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 721 cases and 16 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,837 cases and 25 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County has vaccinated 28,959 residents.

Crook County has vaccinated 2,103 residents.

Jefferson County has vaccinated 2,586 residents.

Today, OHA reported that 16,340 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 7,863 doses were administered on Feb. 8 and 8,477 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 8.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 588,740 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 801,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it has 14 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 226, which is five more than yesterday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.