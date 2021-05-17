Deschutes Co. woman among 3 new COVID deaths in Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon – including a 71-year-old Deschutes Co. woman – raising the state’s death toll to 2,590 the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The woman tested positive on May 7 and died on May 13 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.

She is Deschutes County’s 75th death.

The OHA reported 310 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 195,882.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (58), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (9), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (39), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Lane (27), Lincoln (2), Linn (17), Marion (35), Morrow (2), Multnomah (68), Polk (6), Wasco (3), and Yamhill (7).

New dashboard to track Governor’s vaccination goals

Today the Oregon Health Authority is launching a new dashboard to track statewide and county progress towards the Governor’s newly announced vaccination goals.

On May 11, Governor Kate Brown announced a framework for reopening based on county and statewide vaccinations.

Most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted statewide when 70% of adults receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine. CDC’s calculation of percentage of people over the age of 18 will be used to track the progress.

Beginning May 21, counties will be eligible to move to Lower Risk when 65% of county residents 16 years of age and older receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine and the county submits a plan to close vaccine equity gaps. For more information click here.

The new dashboard will display the following:

The statewide percentage of those 16 and older who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

The percentage of those 16 and older who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine in each county.

The number of people remaining in each county who need to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for the county to reach 65% vaccination in residents 16 years of age and older.

The vaccination administration trends dashboard will now include a tab to show people vaccinated with at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine relative to the population in ZIP Code areas throughout the state.

The daily vaccine update dashboard will now include a graph with administrations by vaccine type by week. In addition, weekly tables and all historical allocation delivery data will be available for download.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 23,929 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 16,088 doses were administered on May 16 and 7,841 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 16.

The 7-day running average is now 27,611 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,961,954 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,476,963 first and second doses of Moderna and 122,119 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today,1,591,802 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,061,640 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,283,255 doses of Pfizer,1,838,040 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported 47 COVID patients; eight in the ICU and seven are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 342, which is three more than yesterday. There are 81 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,392, which is a 4% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.