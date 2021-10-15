Deschutes Co. woman among 20 reported COVID deaths; 1,218 new cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,161, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Oregon’s 4,145th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 1,218 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 348,766.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (6), Columbia (17), Coos (29), Crook (45), Curry (2), Deschutes (88), Douglas (44), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (56), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Klamath (80), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (16), Linn (93), Malheur (32), Marion (125), Morrow (8), Multnomah (148), Polk (16), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (28), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (88) and Yamhill (26).

Newest COVID-19 modeling report projects decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations

Today, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast showing a continued decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through mid-October.

According to the report, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at 0.91 on Sept. 29, which is lower than last week’s projection.

At that level of transmission, the report estimates 300 cases per 100,000 people, or an average of 895 daily cases for the two-week period between Oct. 20 and Nov. 2. and 54 hospitalizations per day by Nov. 2.

The report also estimated the potential impact from the projected spread of the disease based on the average level of transmission from Sept. 23 through 29, which closely tracks the reported data during that week.

At that rate of transmission, new daily cases and hospitalizations are expected to decline more steeply, with an estimated average of 245 cases per 100,000 people, projecting an average of 740 new cases and 43 hospitalizations through Nov. 2.

The report also indicated that hospitals across the state are seeing declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations and declining COVID-19 intensive care admissions.

Vaccinations remain the most effective shield against COVID-19. Oregonians should wear masks when in indoor public spaces and when outdoors among crowds.

OHA enhances its monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) webpage

COVID-19 cases can result in serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths. Monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies can help prevent severe illness, save lives and reduce the burden on our hospitals and health systems.

This therapy is available through shots or IV infusion, making it easier for providers to give and patients to get. The therapies can be used as treatment for confirmed positive patients and as prevention after a COVID-19 exposure.

This page has been further enhanced to update the weekly federal allocation table and provider requests as well as the providers that have been allocated mAb product weekly, since allocation decisions were transferred to the state.

Both will now be updated weekly.

Due to limitations in supply, OHA is working to equitably distribute the federal allocation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 63 COVID patients; nine are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Of those 63 patients, 50 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 563, which is 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 136 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.

There are 55 available adult ICU beds out of 684 total (8% availability) and 304 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,082 (7% availability).

10/15/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 55 (8%) 21 (6%) 4 (5%) 10 (11%) 12 (20%) 1 (10%) 3 (6%) 4 (15%) Adult non-ICU beds available 304 (7%) 57 (3%) 12 (2%) 72 (13%) 52 (12%) 7 (16%) 56 (14%) 48 (40%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 14,138 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 14. Of this total, 5,841 were administered on Oct. 14: 1,086 were initial doses; 1,049 were second doses and 3,666 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 8,297 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 14.

The seven-day running average is now 10,193 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,156,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,927,927 doses of Moderna and 222,453 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,781,985 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,566,802 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.