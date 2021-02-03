Deschutes Co. woman among 10 new COVID deaths; 649 cases statewide

There are 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including a Deschutes County woman, raising the state’s death toll to 1,991, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The 71-year-old tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 28 at her home. She had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 649 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, today, bringing the state total to 144,605.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (32), Clackamas (40), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (20), Douglas (19), Harney (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (7), Josephine (22), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (91), Lincoln (8), Linn (21), Malheur (5), Marion (66), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (26), Umatilla (31), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (62) and Yamhill (40).

Deschutes County has reported 5,468 cases and 46 deaths.

The county has 2,418 active cases – that’s one in 81 residents; 3,004 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 702 cases and 15 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,788 cases and 25 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County has vaccinated 27,432 people; 5,144 are fully vaccinated.

Crook County has vaccinated 1,949; 256 are fully vaccinated.

Jefferson County has vaccinated 2,289 people and 415 are considered fully vaccinated.

Today, OHA reported that 17,720 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 12,173 doses were administered on Feb. 2 and 5,547 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 2.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 471,966 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 706,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported 15 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and three are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 266, which is four more than yesterday. There are 63 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

COVID-19 variant tracking

Starting today, OHA will report on the number of people in Oregon with confirmed variant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Oregon’s COVID-19 Update dashboard. New variant cases will be reported via this dashboard Monday through Friday.

New SARS-CoV-2 variants have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic, and information about the characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging.

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Most variants do not change how the virus behaves and many disappear.

OHA continues to monitor variants that are being identified and will provide updates.