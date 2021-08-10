Deschutes Co. weekly COVID cases skyrocket; up 557% in a month

by Ted Taylor | Central Oregon Daily News

Deschutes County reported 388 new COVID cases last week, the most in a single week since mid-January.

It’s the fifth straight week of climbing cases and the numbers represent a 557% jump over the last 30 days.

The county currently has 1,171 active cases – that’s one in 168 residents; 87 people have died since the onset of the pandemic.

Locally, the test positivity rate was 12.9% last week – up from 3.6% a month ago.

On the vaccination front, Deschutes County averaged about 200 shots a day last week – which has remained steady over the last month, albeit significantly lower than the 2,400 weekly vaccinations in early April.

Overall, 72.3% of eligible adults in Deschutes County are vaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Meanwhile, daily vaccinations across the state have plummeted and hospitalizations are near record highs.

The state averaged about 5,100 vaccinations a day over the last week – compared to 44,772 the week of April 12th.

Hospitalizations are nearing peak levels.

The OHA reported 592 COVID patients were hospitalized on Monday; the hospitalizations peaked at 662 on November 30th, 2020.

Additionally, the state’s COVID test positivity rate over the last week is 10% and nearing a record high.