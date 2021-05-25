Deschutes Co. weekly COVID cases fall 41%; decline stretches to 3rd week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County COVID cases fell 41% last week and are down 50% since the first of the month.

The 273 cases reported last week were the fewest since 278 cases were reported the week of April 10th.

Cases have been falling now for three straight weeks – a welcome turnaround from the previous six weeks of sharply rising cases.

As of Monday, the county reported 3,133 active cases – that’s 1 in 63 residents.

Overall, the county has reported 9,443 cases and 78 deaths; 6,232 patients have fully recovered.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 40 COVID patients; seven are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

Statewide Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported four new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,628.

The OHA reported 424 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 199,391.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (48), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (48), Douglas (19), Grant (1), Harney (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), Klamath (18), Lane (26), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (41), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (21), Union (5), Washington (39), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (12).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 25,851 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,160 doses were administered on May 24 and 10,691 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 24.

The seven-day running average is now 30,070 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,124,214 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,550,655 first and second doses of Moderna and 135,220 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today,1,755,318 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,182,229 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,619,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,053,920 doses of Moderna and 285,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 274, which is eight more than yesterday. There are 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is no change from yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,938, which is an 18.5% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 306.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.