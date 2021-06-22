Deschutes Co. weekly COVID cases fall below 100 for 1st time since March

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County reported just 82 COVID cases last week, the fewest since mid-March.

The weekly total was a 50% decline from the previous week, according to data from the county health department.

“We are encouraged by the decrease in weekly case counts and the increasing vaccination numbers,” said Morgan Emerson, the county health public information officer. “We know that providing vaccinations to our community is critical for keeping case counts down and we continue to offer vaccination clinics across Deschutes County. Our goal is to make sure that everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine is able to be vaccinated.”

Deschutes County vaccination numbers continue to trickle up.

As of Tuesday, more than 68% of the eligible population has had at least one dose.

If you get your first or second dose at a Deschutes County Health Services Vaccine Clinic, you’ll be entered to win one of five $100 gift cards. There is a raffle at each event. You can find the events at www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine.

Statewide Tuesday, there was one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,757, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

The OHA reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 207,105.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (4), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Curry (10), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (18), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (25), Polk (12), Sherman (3), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (31) and Yamhill (4).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 9,296 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 4,708 doses were administered on June 21 and 4,588 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 21.

The seven-day running average is now 11,201 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,443,680 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,709,047 first and second doses of Moderna and 163,375 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,357,258 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,110,737 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 41,094. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,943,405 doses of Pfizer, 2,220,440 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 17 COVID patients; six were in the ICU and five were on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 146, which is two more than yesterday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,046, which is an 11.0% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.