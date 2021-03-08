Deschutes Co. weekly cases continue 7-week slide, dip below 100

For the first time since the week of October 17th, Deschutes County last week reported fewer than 100 COVID cases.

The 80 reported cases are down from 105 cases the week before and represent a seventh straight week of declining numbers.

Cases here peaked at 454 the week of Nov. 22nd.

Overall, the county has reported 6,041 cases.

Currently, there are 1,264 active cases – that’s one in 156 residents; 4,712 patients have recovered.

Statewide on Monday, the Oregon Health Authority two new deaths to raise the state’s death toll to 2,298.

The OHA reported 234 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID to bring the statewide total to 157,515.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (22), Hood River (1), Jackson (22), Josephine (5), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Marion (22), Multnomah (31), Polk (3), Washington (57) and Yamhill (2).

FEMA awards $110 million to Oregon for vaccinations

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $110 million in federal funding to assist the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and partners in operating dozens of COVID-19 vaccination centers throughout the state.

The FEMA-supported vaccination centers will be able to administer more than 2 million vaccines during the 90-day operational period. Timelines are still under review.

Grants for emergency protective measures are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant Program, which reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster. FEMA reimbursement is paid directly to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, which then makes disbursements to the local and tribal jurisdictions and state agencies that incurred costs.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 41,592

Crook County: 3,743

Jefferson County: 4,476

Today, OHA reported that 21,793 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 12,853 doses were administered on March 7 and 8,940 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 7.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,163,828 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,420,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had eight COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 119, which is three more than yesterday. There are 33 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here