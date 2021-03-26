Deschutes Co. to offer 8,190 first-dose vaccine appointments next week

The Oregon Health Authority allocated 8,190 COVID vaccines to Deschutes County for first-dose appointments next week.

That means Deschutes County can offer more than twice as many vaccine appointments to eligible residents next week as they did the week before due to the increased vaccine supply, according to Molly Wells-Darling, Deschutes County Deputy Incident Commander. In comparison, this week, Deschutes County was allocated 3,910 doses.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled using the new vaccine pre-registration system.

Invitations to schedule vaccine appointments will be sent to eligible residents who have pre-registered starting Friday. You can pre-register for a vaccine at this website.

For the week of March 29, eligible groups include phase 1B, group 6; adults 65 and older; phase 1B, group 1; and phase 1A. A full explanation of those eligible groups is available at the OHA’s website.

Residents who are unable to pre-register online can call 541-699-5109 for assistance.

The OHA says 81% of Deschutes County residents 65 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.