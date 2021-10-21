Deschutes Co. to mail out property tax statements; payment due by Nov. 15

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County will mail 110,438 property tax statements by Monday, Oct. 25.

Annual property tax bills are only mailed once a year, but property owners may pay their bills in up to three installments:

Pay in full by Nov. 15th and receive a 3% discount.

Pay 2/3 by Nov. 15th and receive a 2% discount.

Pay property taxes in three installments. The first 1/3 is due by Nov. 15. There are no discounts for installment payments.

Taxpayers in Deschutes County can now sign up for property tax e-statements. Instructions and an authorization code are printed on each taxpayer’s printed property tax statement.

Taxpayers can obtain current year tax statement information and copies of property tax statements online at dial.deschutes.org.

Tax payments can be made by mail, online, at convenient drive-up drop boxes in Bend and Redmond, in person at the Deschutes County Tax Office in Bend, online or by phone. For more information on how to pay property taxes, please visit www.deschutes.org/tax.

Payments must be postmarked no later than Monday, Nov. 15th in order to be eligible for the discount and to avoid late penalties.

If you are mailing your payment close to the due date and using the U.S. Postal Service, we recommend that you get a hand-stamped postmark or receipt from the post office showing your payment was mailed on or before the due date.

A postmark is not applied until it reaches a distribution center, which is not at your local post office.

If you own property and do not receive a tax bill by October 30, please visit dial.deschutes.org or call the Deschutes County Tax Office at (541) 388-6540.

Assessment Information

Residents who have questions about how property is appraised and property values are determined are encouraged to contact the Deschutes County Assessor’s Office at (541) 388-6508 or assessor@deschutes.org.

Additional information is available at www.deschutes.org/assessor. Residents can also stop by the Assessor’s Office, which is located on the second floor of the Deschutes Services Building at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend.

Residents can also join County Assessor Scot Langton for upcoming town halls, where he will explain how he and his team appraise and determine property values:

Bend: Nov. 1, 5 p.m. 1300 NW Wall Street, Deschutes Services Building, DeArmond Room

Sisters: Nov. 2, 5 p.m., 520 E. Cascade, Sisters City Hall

La Pine: Nov. 4, 5 p.m., 16345 6th Street, La Pine City Hall

Redmond: Nov 9, 5 p.m., 411 SW 9th Street, Redmond City Hall

Virtual Session: Nov 10, 5 p.m., www.deschutes.org/assessor