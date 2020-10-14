Deschutes Co. surpasses 1K COVID cases; OHA reports 3 more deaths statewide

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 608, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 390 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 38,160.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (8), Jackson (28), Jefferson (2), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (60), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (11), Marion (63), Multnomah (88), Polk (4), Umatilla (14), Wallowa (1), Washington (51), and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has reported 1,003 cases and 13 deaths; 864 patients have recovered as of Tuesday, the latest data available.

Crook County has reported 73 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 591 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles reported Wednesday it has three COVID patients and none are in the ICU.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 26 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.