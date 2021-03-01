Deschutes Co., St. Charles to open limited vaccine appts. Tuesday

Deschutes County and St. Charles will open a limited number of COVID vaccine appointments Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Oregon Health Authority has allocated 2,340 first-dose vaccines to Deschutes County for the week.

“As is happening consistently throughout the nation, our supply of vaccine is not enough to meet the demand here in Central Oregon and our website and call center have both been overwhelmed by the high volume of interest,” said Jeremiah Brickhouse, Chief Information Officer for St. Charles Health System. “Our systems were not built to handle this volume, but we are actively working to address the problems.

“We can’t guarantee that the upgrades we have made so far will be enough to handle the volume this coming week, but please know we will continue to work on improvements going forward. We appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Nearly 40,000 Deschutes County residents age 65 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

To date, an estimated 15,000 residents 65 and older have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine.

If weekly allocations do not increase, Deschutes County Health Services estimates that it may take until early May to be able to offer a first-dose appointment to all residents who are 65 and older.

“Unfortunately, due to limited vaccine supply, not everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine will be able to schedule an appointment this week,” said Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services Director. “With current allocations, it may be several weeks before everyone who is eligible is able to be scheduled.”

Any Oregon resident age 65+ can visit St. Charles’ new scheduling website at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com to schedule an appointment.

