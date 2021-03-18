Deschutes Co., St. Charles launch new COVID vaccine pre-registration system

Deschutes County and St. Charles Health System are launching a new pre-registration system for residents to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the mass vaccination clinic.

Individuals who pre-register will be contacted to schedule a vaccine appointment when they are eligible and vaccine supply is available.

Appointments will be scheduled based on the Oregon Health Authority eligibility criteria.

Beginning March 18, residents can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

Individuals who pre-register online will be contacted by email or text with a link to schedule their vaccine appointment.

Registration links cannot be shared and will expire after 48 hours.

Residents who are unable to pre-register online can call (541) 699-5109 for assistance. Staff is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon – Fri, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sat – Sun.

Please be prepared to wait on hold or call back as this line is experiencing high call volumes.

Individuals who pre-register by phone will receive a call to schedule their vaccine appointment when a vaccine is available for them.

The first sets of invitations to book appointments are expected to go out on Monday, March 22.

“We are excited to be able to offer pre-registration for vaccination appointments,” said Molly Wells-Darling, Deschutes County Deputy Incident Commander. “This will help improve the scheduling process for appointments at the mass vaccination clinic.”

Individuals who have completed the Deschutes County Vaccine Interest Form should complete the vaccine pre-registration form.

Deschutes County will continue sharing vaccine updates with residents who have signed up for the Deschutes County Vaccine Interest Form.