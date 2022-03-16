Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold free shred/drug disposal events

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is again hosting free community shred events and drug disposal.

Below are the dates and locations of the events. All events are from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM.

April 2: 63333 W Hwy 20, Bend Main Sheriff’s Office

June 4: 51340 Hwy 97, La Pine Sheriff’s Office

August 27: 703 N Larch St., Sisters Sheriff’s Office

October 15: 8154 11th St., Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office

These are residential free shred events and are not intended for business/commercial shredding. We can accept paper clips and staples, but cannot take plastic bags or three ring binders.

Medications accepted are: prescription, patches, ointments, over-the-counter, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets. NO SHARPS, THERMOMETERS, INHALERS, ETC.

New to the shred event and drug disposal is a flag disposal. If anyone has an old tattered American flag they would like properly disposed of it can be done at these events.

Food donations are also accepted during the events.

The food donated during the Bend event will go to Neighbor Impact of Bend. La Pine donations will go to the La Pine Community Kitchen.

Sisters donations will go to Kiwanis.

Terrebonne donations will go to Neighbor Impact of Redmond.