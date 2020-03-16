▶️ Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Office busy fighting a new enemy: COVID-19

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says they’re taking proactive steps to keep the community safe during the spread of COVID-19.

“Things are moving so quickly and we want to make sure that we stay on top of them,” said Sheriff Shane Nelson.

Precautions include asking the community to limit unnecessary visits to the Sheriff’s Office, evaluating responses to calls and responding in person only when necessary, and hiring a retired Sheriff’s Office employee to act as the department’s COVID-19 response project coordinator.

“He is going to do the project management for our internal responses,” Nelson said. “He also will be connecting to the emergency operations center and getting information flowing.”

They’re also monitoring and assisting the most vulnerable in our community, including the elderly and the homeless.

“We have a list of people who considered a vulnerable population here in our community and we have that list because of natural disasters, we want to be able to get to them quickly,” Nelson said. “We’re reaching out to our community partners and making sure those individuals on the list have the resources they need.”

With the situation constantly evolving, the Sheriffs Office says they’ll continue having conversations with the vulnerable and health professionals.

For now, they’re continuing to follow CDC guidelines to slow the spread and keep the community safe.

“I think we can have an impact on the spread of COVID-19 and that hopefully will make sure it doesn’t last any longer than it has to be,” Nelson said.

If you are a part of the vulnerable population and have questions or concerns, Sheriff Nelson urges you to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 388-6655.