Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Office begins 60-day test of body and dash cams

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has started testing body and dash cams.

The agency had previously established a workgroup to determine which cameras would meet its needs.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the workgroup met with state, county and city law enforcement agencies using various styles of cameras and met with camera vendors.

Based on input from outside law enforcement agencies and information collected through research and presentations, the sheriff’s office selected Watch Guard and Coban cameras to test and evaluate.

DCSO will test and evaluate both brands of body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems for 60 days.

The final decision on which system to use will be based on the results of the trial and evaluations of the products.

The trial period will also include the evaluation of software, storage and personnel investment to manage a program prior to a final decision being made.

“The Sheriff’s Office knows implementing the use of body-worn cameras is an important step in enhancing public trust and the transparency of our operations,” Janes said.

