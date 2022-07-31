Deschutes Co. Sheriff asks for help finding missing La Pine woman

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Sunday, July 31st 2022

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 71-year-old Kathleen Scott of La Pine, who went missing on Sunday morning. 

She reportedly left a home on Sutter St. in Newberry Estates on foot at around 10:30 a.m. and has not been seen since then. 

Scott suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer’s. She is 5’7″ and around 98 pounds. 

She is wearing a plaid or gray pull over shirt with blue jeans, white shoes, and a beanie hat. Scott may also be carrying a small yellow dog named Dobby. 

If you see Scott or have any information about her disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you call (541) 693-6911 and reference case 22-41244. 

