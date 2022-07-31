Deschutes Co. Sheriff asks for help finding missing La Pine woman

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 71-year-old Kathleen Scott of La Pine, who went missing on Sunday morning.

She reportedly left a home on Sutter St. in Newberry Estates on foot at around 10:30 a.m. and has not been seen since then.

Scott suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer’s. She is 5’7″ and around 98 pounds.

She is wearing a plaid or gray pull over shirt with blue jeans, white shoes, and a beanie hat. Scott may also be carrying a small yellow dog named Dobby.

If you see Scott or have any information about her disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you call (541) 693-6911 and reference case 22-41244.