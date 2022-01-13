Deschutes Co. Sheriff accepts invite to speak to controversial group

by Central Oregon Daily News

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson next week plans to speak to the Central Oregon chapter of The People’s Rights group.

It’s just another calendar item for a busy sheriff elected to represent Deschutes County.

“Sheriff Nelson has agreed to speak to them about Operation Guardian Angel, Measure 110, and the upcoming community academy,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes on the sheriff’s behalf. “The Sheriff has done similar speaking engagements for many organizations and groups like Leadership Bend, Leadership Redmond, Rotary, the Lions Club, and many more. Members of the Sheriff’s Office commonly are asked to speak to organizations and groups within Deschutes County about Sheriff’s Office business.”

But The People’s Rights Group is a little different than the Lions Club in that multiple extremist watchdog groups consider it “a racist and far-right organization” that promotes paramilitary activity and, in Oregon, backs plans to secede from the state.

“This isn’t the Rotary,” said Chuck Tanner, the research director for the Seattle-based Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights. “It’s a far-right group that has an insurrectionist vision.”

Tanner’s firm researches movements like The People’s Rights Group and others that he said, “pose a threat to democracy.”

People’s Rights is also on the radar of the Southern Poverty Law Center, a national social justice organization that tracks hate groups.

“The group’s message, which has been shared across social media platforms, is that the U.S. government poses a great threat to the freedom and liberties of ‘the people,’ who need to be armed and ready to fend off these supposed tyrannical forces,” according to SPLC.

Ammon Bundy started the group two years ago in Idaho, in part, to oppose the state’s COVID restrictions.

It’s blossomed from there into a national movement of 30,000-strong – or, twice that if you’re to believe Bundy’s estimates.

Over the last two years, the group has organized numerous public protests – with members armed – outside state Capitols, schools, and public health departments.

Calling it a militarized social movement, Facebook has gone as far as removing the profiles of many People’s Rights members and chapters.

The Central Oregon chapter’s website says its members have come together with “unity and security” as the focus – “Unite to Defend.” The page also has several blog posts opposing mask and vaccine mandates, blasting local school boards and local government and showing support for Kyle Rittenhouse.

“Freedom is secured by uniting together in Claiming, Using and Defending People’s Rights,” according to the site.

The local group Nelson is speaking to was also behind a Redmond Fourth of July Parade float on which a member waved a Confederate Flag.

Given how the extremist watchdog groups classify People’s Rights, we asked the sheriff’s spokesman in a follow-up how he would respond to those concerns.

“To answer your question the Sheriff does not routinely meet with militia groups, and did decline a meeting with the Central Oregon Peacekeepers,” Janes said. (Nelson has since said he would meet with the Peacekeepers to discuss the same topics he’s discussing with People’s Rights.)

Janes added that the sheriff would not be discussing public health with the group.

“Sheriff Nelson believes one of his obligations as Sheriff is to share information about the Sheriff’s Office, programs the office offers, and explain ballot measures and their effects to residents of Deschutes County,” he said. “Presenting to groups about these topics does not translate into our office holding or supporting various group/organizational beliefs or ideals.”

Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang acknowledged the situation was “an important topic” but declined to comment for this story.

Commission Chairman Tony DeBone has not yet responded to a request for comment.

But Tanner told Central Oregon Daily News a county sheriff sitting down with People’s Rights “lends legitimacy to a group that should have none.”

He said groups like People’s Rights bring in law enforcement for speaking engagements in an effort to recruit them into the movement and “intervene to enforce their distorted view of the Constitution.”

“I don’t think any respectable law enforcement should be anywhere near these groups,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

You can read Sgt. Jayson Janes’ follow-up response to Central Oregon Daily News below.

Sheriff Nelson has also let the Central Oregon Peacekeepers know he is available to give them the same presentation.