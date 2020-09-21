Oregon adds 201 COVID cases; OHA replaces weekly testing summary with new daily report

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 529, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 201 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 30,995.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (28), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (12), Marion (18), Morrow (2), Multnomah (35), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (4), Wasco (10), Washington (25), and Yamhill (1).

Deschutes County has reported 777 cases and 12 deaths; 675 patients have recovered.

The county reported 46 cases over the last week, more than double from the week before but still below the threshold to be able to allow kids in grades K-3 back in the classroom.

Deschutes County’s “percent positive” jumped as well from 1.3% to 4.1% but testing totals were well below previous weeks due to wildfire complications.

Crook County has reported 60 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 513 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles on Monday reported seven COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

OHA features new COVID 19 dashboard

The OHA on Monday unveiled a new version of the dashboard Oregon COVID-19 Case Demographics and Disease Severity Statewide to provide more information on the demographics of COVID-19 cases in Oregon.

The new dashboard will present case rates per 100,000 people, which more clearly shows disparities in the burden of COVID-19 between demographic groups. In addition to case counts and rates, users will be able to view the percent of cases in each age group, sex, race, and ethnicity that have ever been hospitalized for their illness or have died with COVID-19.

OHA Ends Publication of Weekly Testing Summary, Data Published Daily

OHA will no longer issue the Weekly Testing Summary because the data is currently available on a more timely basis on the OHA website. The location of the information is linked below:

Other testing-related announcements or issues, such as changes in the national testing supply chain, will be noted in daily press releases on an as-needed basis. OHA’s most recent testing guidance for healthcare providers can be found here.