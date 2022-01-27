▶️ Deschutes Co. sees limited turnouts for free HIV, STD clinics

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

HIV and STD testing was available Wednesday morning outside of Bend’s First United Methodist Church, an important, and confidential local option offered by Deschutes County.

“It’s free, it’s accessible,” Amber Knapp, Deschutes County public health nurse said. “We are where the people are.”

Testing can ultimately lead to a diagnosis and then treatment, but limited turnout has forced the county to make a week-by-week decision to offer the service or not.

The goal was to offer a clinic every Wednesday, lately, that has turned into every other Wednesday.

“In 2021 we did 50 total HIV tests,” Knapp said. “That’s quite a bit lower than we’re used to.”

So far in 2022, the clinics have seen even less in attendance.

“I don’t think we’ve had any so far this year,” Knapp said. “Sometimes we see that when COVID goes up. People stop going places, stop congregating.”

Until more people start showing up, the county will focus on targeted outreach.

“We’re going to try going to the jail and treatment centers,” Knapp said. “Where we know there will be a big group of people that we can test all at once.”

For the most current clinic dates and locations, check Deschutes County’s health services calendar.