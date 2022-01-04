Deschutes Co. SAR volunteers help snowshoer lost near Sunriver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped a man to safety early Tuesday after he got lost snowshoeing near Sunriver.

Dispatch received a call about an overdue subject around 7:15 p.m.

Assistant SAR Coordinator Shane Zook said the 63-year-old man left his home southwest of Sunriver about 1 p.m. to snowshoe in the forest.

One DCSO special services deputy and 13 SAR volunteers responded to help with the search, which included the use of snowmobiles, cross country skis and a tracked ARGO utility vehicle.

Zook said SAR volunteers found the man’s snowshoe impressions and noticed they were heading west.

The man was found by SAR volunteers around 2:18 a.m. near the base of Wake Butte.

The volunteers helped him to a location where he met the ARGO vehicle and was taken out of the forest.

He declined medical help and was taken home.