Deschutes Co. SAR helps family stuck in snow south of Bend

Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped a Bend man and his kid to safety Tuesday after the pair got stuck in the snow south of Bend.

Asst. SAR coordinator Dep. Aaron Myers said dispatch received a call around 6:20 p.m. from 44-year-old Michael Beal, who reported his truck was stuck in the snow east of Highway 97 near Forest Service Road 9710.

Beal said he was with a juvenile family member and asked for help getting back to town.

At 8 p.m. SAR volunteers headed out to help the Beals, driving down the FS road as far as they could before deploying the ARGO, a tracked vehicle.

The volunteers found the Beals about 5.5 miles down the road at 9:10 p.m.

The Beals were then taken back to Bend