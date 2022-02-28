Deschutes Co. reported COVID cases down for 6th straight week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 40 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll 6,662, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Monday.

OHA reported 1,694 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 693,929.

The 40 new deaths and 1,694 new confirmed and presumed cases include data recorded from counties for the three-day period between Feb. 25 through Feb. 27.

Oregon reports 919 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 25, 460 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 26, and 315 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 27.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (49), Clackamas (154), Clatsop (8), Columbia (33), Coos (18), Crook (10), Curry (11), Deschutes (91), Douglas (48), Gilliam (2), Grant (3), Harney (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (84), Josephine (58), Klamath (40), Lake (4), Lane (139), Lincoln (27), Linn (82), Malheur (8), Marion (119), Morrow (1), Multnomah (337), Polk (42), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wallowa (4), Wasco (6), Washington (234) and Yamhill (43).

Deschutes County reported 318 COVID cases last week, a sixth straight week of declining numbers and the fewest since mid-December.

OHA holds media briefing on lifting of mask requirements, marks second anniversary of Oregon’s first COVID-19 case

Today, Dean Sidelinger, M.D., health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority, and Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, held a media briefing to announce the lifting of the general indoor mask requirements statewide and for schools on March 12.

Dr.Sidelinger’s comments, which include comments recognizing the second anniversary of Oregon’s first COVID-19 case, are here. Director Gill’s comments are here. A recording to the media availability is here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported 34 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Of those 35 patients, 17 are fully vaccinated.

One ICU patient is fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 479, which is no change from yesterday. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than yesterday.

There are 110 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (16% availability) and 383 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,258 (9% availability).

2/28/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 110 (16%) 56 (16%) 8 (8%) 13 (14%) 10 (17%) 2 (20%) 13 (33%) 8 (31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 383 (9%) 126 (6%) 21 (3%) 52 (9%) 52 (12%) 13 (26%) 79 (23%) 40 (36%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 1,989 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 27. Of that total, 90 were initial doses, 150 were second doses and 296 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,439 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 27.

The seven-day running average is now 3,938 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,144,993 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 234,080 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,710,855 doses of Moderna and 268,554 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,158,293 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,864,167 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.