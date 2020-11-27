Deschutes Co. reports a record 90 new COVID cases; local hospitalizations spike

Deschutes County reported 90 new COVID cases on Friday, setting yet another single-day record this week.

Friday’s numbers continue a week-long spike in cases that will shatter last week’s total case count.

With one day left in the reporting week, Deschutes County has already reported 378 cases compared to 265 last week.

The OHA reported 826 new and presumptive COVID cases Friday to bring the state total to 70,832.

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 885.

Note: The number of new cases reported today is lower than expected because several of the local health public departments that report daily numbers to OHA were off for the Thanksgiving holiday.

OHA anticipates tomorrow’s daily case count will be unusually high.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (14), Columbia (13), Crook (6), Deschutes (90), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (4), Josephine (2), Lane (64), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (10), Marion (168), Morrow (8), Multnomah (14), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (45), Union (22), Wasco (7), Washington (297), Yamhill (1).

According to the OHA, 95% of the total new and presumptive cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Deschutes County has reported 2,228 cases and 14 deaths. There are currently 1,190 active cases in Deschutes County.

Crook County has reported 217 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 808 cases and 11 deaths.

As COVID cases in the region continue to spike, hospitalizations now have also reached a new peak.

St. Charles on Friday reported 21 COVID patients, the highest single-day number since the pandemic began.

Four of the COVID patients are in the ICU; none are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 521; 32 more than reported on Wednesday.

There are 115 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, three fewer than reported on Wednesday.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.