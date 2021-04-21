OHA reports 99 new Deschutes Co. COVID cases; statewide surge continues for 4th week

There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,466, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 989 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 177,134.

Locally, the OHA reported 99 new cases in Deschutes County.

The state’s COVID database was down for a while Tuesday, which slowed the case counts and contributed to a lower than expected total count yesterday.

Reports delayed from the downtime on Tuesday were processed after hours and included in Wednesday’s report, which contributed to today’s high case count.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (24), Clackamas (61), Clatsop (7), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (4), Curry (5), Deschutes (99), Douglas (7), Grant (10), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (93), Jefferson (3), Josephine (23), Klamath (34), Lake (3), Lane (82), Linn (33), Malheur (3), Marion (114), Morrow (3), Multnomah (167), Polk (20), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (16), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (134) and Yamhill (13).

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

895 in Crook County

7,312 in Deschutes County

2,077 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

19 in Crook County

72 in Deschutes County

32 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:

7,173 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

82,783 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

8,049 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

Weekly COVID-19 reports

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows a fourth consecutive week of surging daily cases and higher hospitalizations than the previous week.

OHA reported 4,742 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, April 12 through Sunday, April 18. That represents a 27% increase from the previous week and marks the fourth consecutive week in which daily cases have increased by at least 20%.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 171, up from 156 last week.

There were 19 reported COVID-19 related deaths.

There were 113,817 tests for COVID-19 for the week of April 11 through April 17. The percentage of positive tests was 5.3%.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 40% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 76% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 24 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 39,882 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 26,407 doses were administered on April 20 and 13,475 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 20.

The 7-day running average is now 33,933 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,369,371 doses of Pfizer, 1,153,611 doses of Moderna and 90,301 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,065,266 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,635,625 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date,1,683,045 doses of Pfizer,1,411,700 doses of Moderna and 215,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 19 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 272, which is 17 more than yesterday. There are 65 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.